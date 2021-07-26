 
Monday Jul 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s friends could fire back and cut ties if he ‘slams’ them in memoir

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Prince Harry’s memoir has wreaked havoc not just within the British royal family but also within his social circles.

A friend of the Duke of Sussex spoke to the Daily Mail and revealed that if he decides to say anything negative about his friends from Eton or the Army, they would have no choice but to fire back.

"It feels very hypocritical given Harry chucked people out of his friendship group for talking to the press. There is a fear that he's going to reveal details of his hedonistic youth which some worry will play havoc with their careers and personal lives,” the friend told the outlet.

On the other hand, a source revealed: "If Harry slams any of his old school and military buddies in his new book they have pledged to break ranks to tell their story." This decision apparently comes as "friendly emails have gone unanswered, which hasn't instilled much confidence."

