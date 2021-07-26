 
Monday Jul 26 2021
Courteney Cox extends birthday greetings to ‘Friends’ costar Matt LeBlanc

Monday Jul 26, 2021

American actor Courteney Cox is ringing in her pal Matt LeBlanc’s 54th birthday with a special tribute.

Taking to her Instagram, the Cougar Town actor, 57, shared a picture with her Friends costar and extended birthday greetings to him as he turned 54.

"Happy birthday to this GEM of a human being @mleblanc,” she wrote.

In the photo, Cox, who plays Monica Gellar on the nineties sitcom, and LeBlanc, who plays Joey Tribiani, were seen smiling as they posed for the camera.

The official Friends page on Twitter also wished LeBlanc on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday Matt LeBlanc!" the tweet read along with a GIF of Chandler and Phoebe from one of the episodes.

The show stars Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer alongside Cox and LeBlanc.

