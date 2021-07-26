 
Anne-Marie details ordeal of battling anxiety during lockdown

The singer said she developed paranoia over fear that people 'hate her' and took therapy for the same

Anne-Marie came forth sharing her struggles of dealing with anxiety amid lockdown. The singer said she developed paranoia over fear that people 'hate her' and took therapy for the same.

Speaking with Metro UK, the 2002 singer said she became fearful simply leaving her house but the sessions worked wonders.

‘I almost felt like a bit of an [expletive] saying to everyone, “You know what, I am not happy but I am living this life”,’ the Voice coach said. "I felt like I should have been happy, so I kept it quiet for a while."

Talking about how she navigated through 2020, Anne-Marie added, "When 2020 happened, we were all inside and couldn’t do anything else but sit with ourselves. I thought, “I don’t want to keep this all to myself, I want to talk to someone”. I told my manager and she introduced me to a therapist. I had got to a point where I didn’t want to feel like that any more."

"I always felt like everyone hated me. It’s a horrible feeling leaving the house expecting everyone to think that you’re an [expletive]. The stress of that made everything really heightened," she added.

"So everyone I met, I was trying to be really nice and be myself and overly compensating for that and hoping they would go tell someone, “Oh, Anne-Marie is really nice”. I couldn’t bear the thought of someone having something bad to say about me which is quite a bad headspace to be in in this industry," the singer continued.

Revealing how therapy helped her, Anne-Marie shared, "Sometimes people just don’t like your music. I’ve had to get over that a bit. Overcoming that sense of worry and living my life for me instead of for other people is the biggest thing I have come to learn. It’s a hard lesson but I’ve managed to do it. It’s so much better because every decision I make is because I want t

