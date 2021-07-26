 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘shot himself in the foot’ with Megxit call

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Experts believe Prince Harry has officially shot himself in the foot with the decision to leave royal life behind.

The claim has been brought forward by Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers and during his interview on the Pod Save the Queen podcast, he was quoted saying, “The former Duke of Windsor waited 15 years before he spilled the beans on royal life and Harry has waited barely 15 months and I think that tells you an awful lot about his character.”

“Rather than going off into the sunset and seeking a life of privacy, he’s actually all too consumed with what people think of him and what narrative is being painted of him, which is completely at odds [with] what we were told were their reasons for leaving the Royal Family.”

“So no doubt it will be absolutely fascinating. An intimate and heartfelt memoir it might be from his side, but I can’t imagine it will be very heartfelt from the people that will no doubt be mentioned in the book, and we are talking about senior royals.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘cannot blame royal family’ for troubled youth: report

Prince Harry ‘cannot blame royal family’ for troubled youth: report
Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz ties the knot with David Stanley

Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz ties the knot with David Stanley
Olivia Rodrigo addresses the need to getting vaccinated: ‘It’s compassion

Olivia Rodrigo addresses the need to getting vaccinated: ‘It’s compassion
Paris Hilton weighs in on the desire to lead a ‘simpler life’

Paris Hilton weighs in on the desire to lead a ‘simpler life’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘gone rogue’ with four book deal: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘gone rogue’ with four book deal: report
BTS’ Suga names the lyric he believes to be ‘a sign of hope’ for ARMYs

BTS’ Suga names the lyric he believes to be ‘a sign of hope’ for ARMYs
Scooter Braun deletes Twitter, Instagram after announcing divorce from wife

Scooter Braun deletes Twitter, Instagram after announcing divorce from wife
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy PDA-filled getaway to beach

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy PDA-filled getaway to beach
Jameela Jamil unveils plans for live action She-Hulk movie

Jameela Jamil unveils plans for live action She-Hulk movie
Justin Timberlake clears the air on not responding to Lance Bass’ texts

Justin Timberlake clears the air on not responding to Lance Bass’ texts
Experts analyse Thomas Markle’s chances of attaining visitation rights for Archie, Lilibet

Experts analyse Thomas Markle’s chances of attaining visitation rights for Archie, Lilibet
Dwayne Johnson wraps up ‘Jungle Cruise’ premiere with heartfelt tribute

Dwayne Johnson wraps up ‘Jungle Cruise’ premiere with heartfelt tribute

Latest

view all