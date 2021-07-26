Prince Harry ‘shot himself in the foot’ with Megxit call

Experts believe Prince Harry has officially shot himself in the foot with the decision to leave royal life behind.



The claim has been brought forward by Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers and during his interview on the Pod Save the Queen podcast, he was quoted saying, “The former Duke of Windsor waited 15 years before he spilled the beans on royal life and Harry has waited barely 15 months and I think that tells you an awful lot about his character.”



“Rather than going off into the sunset and seeking a life of privacy, he’s actually all too consumed with what people think of him and what narrative is being painted of him, which is completely at odds [with] what we were told were their reasons for leaving the Royal Family.”

“So no doubt it will be absolutely fascinating. An intimate and heartfelt memoir it might be from his side, but I can’t imagine it will be very heartfelt from the people that will no doubt be mentioned in the book, and we are talking about senior royals.”