Door-to-door coronavirus vaccination drive kicks off in Punjab's districts

A person receiving the coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Lahore, on July 12, 2021. — Online/File

Dr Yasmin Rashid says Punjab aims to inoculate 40% people over 18 before August 14.

Government to set up vaccination points in 272 Lahore union councils.

Campaign has also kicked off in Faisalabad.

A door-to-door vaccination drive has kicked off in some of the districts of Punjab, days after the provincial government had decided to meet the targets set by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

The vaccination drive has started at three locations in Lahore, with Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid visiting one of the inoculation points to review the arrangements.

The provincial minister, speaking to the media, said the government would set up vaccination points in 272 union councils as it aims to curb the spread of the virus.



"Before August 14, we aim to vaccinate 40% of the population under 40-years of age," the minister added.

Meanwhile in Faisalabad, on the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's directives, a door-to-door coronavirus vaccination campaign has also been launched.



The campaign would continue till August 10, during which mobile teams would administer the vaccine to people at their doorsteps.

In this regard, Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan visited the general bus stand, a dispensary, and streets in Islam Nagar and Chandni Chowk areas and inspected the vaccination process.

The deputy commissioner directed the vaccination teams to put in all-out efforts to make the campaign successful.

Officials said two mobile teams would work in each union council to administer the vaccine to people, while a total of 578 mobile teams have been formed for the purpose.

On Saturday, a meeting jointly chaired by Dr Yasmin Rashid and the Punjab chief secretary at the Civil Secretariat had decided to begin a door-to-door drive.

The minister told the meeting that the NCOC had set a target of vaccinating 40% of the population over 18 years of age in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Multan, and 70% of the Rawalpindi population by August 14.

She said that the number of vaccination centres in Lahore was being increased to facilitate more people.

Rashid said that vaccination and compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) was the only solution to ward off coronavirus.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik directed the administration and the police to extend full cooperation to the Health Department teams during the special campaign.

He also issued instructions for vaccination camps to be set up in the vicinity of all teaching hospitals.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Sarah Aslam briefed the meeting that the department had prepared a "micro plan" for the special vaccination campaign and two mobile teams would work in each union council for door-to-door vaccination.

She said that 566 teams in Faisalabad, 224 in Gujranwala, 250 in Multan, 356 in Rawalpindi and 528 teams in Lahore would be formed to administer the vaccine at people's doorsteps.