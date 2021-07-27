Prince Harry will never say goodbye to UK

Prince Harry, who stepped back as a working royal last year in March, has a new reason to return to London for work.



The Duke of Sussex recently joined a coaching and mental health company as a chief impact officer. BetterUp is reportedly expanding its operations to the UK.

"Demand is pulling us into these markets," chief executive Alexi Robichaux told the 'Times of London'.

According to the paper, Robichaux also said Prince Harry has "provided some helpful insights and tips" regarding company's UK expansion.

The Queen's grandson previously revealed that he has been using the company's resources for a couple of months: "I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable."



Meghan Markle's husband returned to the UK in May for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral and this summer to unveil a statue dedicated to his mother, Princess Diana, on July 1.

Harry and Meghan are living in Montecito with their two children and working on projects they have signed with streaming giants and other firms.