Taylor Swift worries fans with new emotional teaser of documentary

By
Nimra Saeed
|

December 10, 2025

Taylor Swift shared a sneak peek of the emotional turmoil captured in her Eras Tour documentary in the latest teaser two days ahead of release.

The 35-year-old pop superstar launched the exclusive footage on Good Morning America, which showed her talking about the challenges of planning a tour as massive as her record-breaking project, which spanned over two years.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker was moved to tears before the trailer switched to the next clip, which showed her rehearsing for the performances.

“We had to be all hands on deck to put another era into the show,” the Grammy winner shared, referring to the added Tortured Poets Department set after its release in 2024.

Swift proudly noted that “we have done something nobody has ever done,” and her mom, Andrea Swift, echoed, “Executing a tour of this size, it’s mind-boggling. How did we do it?”

The Anti-Hero songstress was then seen meeting her friend Ed Sheeran, who was one of the special guests, and then Florence Welch, as Swift said that bringing the special guests was one of her favourite parts of the show.”

The trailer also showed the Eras Tour performer getting up on stage for the final show in Vancouver, and Swift said, “We are going to do everything in our power to blow your mind.”

The clip of Swift breaking down in tears sparked concerns among fans who kept asking “who hurt” the Lover singer.

Noting the design on her nails, many Swifties guessed that she might be emotional because of the Vienna shows, which got cancelled after the terrorist plot, or the fan who died at a Brazil show.

