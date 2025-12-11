SZA speaks up against use of ‘SNL' song in post by White House

SZA slams White House for song use

SZA is speaking out after the White House used her song Big Boy in a social media post promoting ICE actions, and she’s making it clear she wants no association with it.

The track, which originally aired during an SNL sketch in 2022, was featured in a video showing ICE agents making arrests, paired with the caption, “We heard it’s cuffing szn. Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America.”

The singer reacted sharply on X, calling out the administration’s approach.

She wrote that the “White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK ..inhumanity + shock and aw tactics,” ending her message by labeling the move “Evil n Boring.”

Her response quickly gained traction as fans questioned how and why the clip was used in the first place.

SZA’s manager Punch also weighed in, criticising what he saw as an intentional attempt to spark outrage.

Without naming anyone directly, he wrote that “trying to provoke [artists] to respond in order to help spread propaganda and political agendas is nasty business. Knock it off.”

SZA isn’t alone in calling out the practice.

Just days ago, Sabrina Carpenter condemned the Trump administration for using her song Juno in a montage showcasing ICE raids.

Carpenter said, “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

After backlash, the White House deleted the post but later uploaded another clip using audio from an SNL bit in a way that suggested Carpenter was calling a cast member “illegal.”

For SZA, the issue goes beyond improper use, it’s about intent, representation and the misuse of art in political messaging.

Her blunt reaction reflects a growing frustration among artists who feel their work is being twisted to push narratives they never agreed to support.