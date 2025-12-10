Taylor Swift shocking wedding rumours put to rest: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fuel speculation of changes in wedding plans

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have kept tight-lipped about their wedding planning process, but there have been countless speculations, although some are baseless.

The 35-year-old pop superstar was recently rumoured to have bought out another bride’s venue to schedule her wedding there on the same day.

A report suggested that The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker offered a hefty sum to the bride for the already booked Ocean House venue in Rhode Island.

However, many inside sources have set the record clear by revealing to Rob Shuter from Shuter Scoop. One noted, “Taylor Swift would never, ever steal someone else’s wedding date. That’s just not who she is.”

In agreement with the first source, another told the journalist, “She respects brides. She respects the rules. She’s a dreamer, not a schemer. The idea she’d swoop in and push someone aside? Completely false.”

Whereas a third argued that stealing the spotlight from someone is not the Grammy winner’s nature. Notably, Swift herself clarified in an interview that rumours about her mentioning her own engagement at Selena Gomez’s wedding were completely false. She did not, in fact, tell her bestie that she beat her to the altar. All because she did not want to make the day about herself.

More sources told the columnist that while Swift seems excited about the June 13 date, which is still not confirmed, she will adjust if it causes inconvenience to someone else.