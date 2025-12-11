Lady Gaga fans boo as Ariana Grande attacker removed from Australia concert

The social media influencer, 26, was arrested and given a 9-day jail sentence in Singapore

A familiar troublemaker was unceremoniously shown the door at Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball in Australia, weeks after sparking brief chaos with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the Singapore premiere of Wicked: Foor Good.

It appears word has spread fast throughout Tinseltown about Johnson Wen, who goes by Pyjama Mann on Instagram, ever since the “attention seeking” social media influencer, 26, got slapped with a nine-day jail sentence in Singapore last month for being a public nuisance.

Hours before Gaga took the stage at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Tuesday, December 9, security intercepted the young man and kicked him out. It is not yet clear what Wen did this time to get himself kicked out as other concertgoers booed him, but his pattern of behaviour is unquestionable.

Wen, who proudly posts evidence of his “premediated acts” on social media, has previously stormed the stage and rushed Katy Perry in June, The Weeknd before that, and more – with all the videos showing the star in discomfort and shock as a huge disruption is created.

But Wen knowingly passes it off as a mutually consensual interaction. “Dear Ariana Grande thanks for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet,” he captioned his Singapore video, showing himself grabbing Grande and Erivo jumping in to save her. “Dear Katy Perry thanks for letting me Dance on Stage,” while Perry looked clearly uncomfortable, and so on.

This time, he confirmed the incident on his Instagram Stories via Page Six, writing, “Got kicked out of Lady Gaga concert! The show doesn’t start till 8 p.m.! The early fans were booing me.”

After months of crashing celebrity events and ruining the experience for stars and fans alike, Wen was finally charged with being a public nuisance. He pled guilty and was given a nine-day jail sentence.

During the hearing, Singapore District Judge Christopher Goh criticised Wen’s “attention-seeking behaviour, telling him his “act was premeditated” and that he is “thinking only of yourself and not the safety of others.”

Throughout the public scrutiny, Wen continues to post on social media, calling himself a “main character” and “final boss.”