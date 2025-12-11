Kristin Cavallari is dating again, in Los Angeles

Kristin Cavallari is in a long-distance relationship

Kristin Cavallari is opening up about her love life again, and this time, she’s confirming she is officially seeing someone new in Los Angeles.

During the December 9 episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, the 38-year-old shared that she has been quietly dating a man based in L.A., even though they rarely talk every day.

Cavallari revealed the update while responding to a listener who asked for advice about a guy who plans dates but then goes a week without reaching out.

She immediately related. “This guy in L.A. that I am dating, he’s in L.A., I’m in Nashville and he’s busy, I’m busy,” she said, explaining that they barely text.

According to her, their messages come “once in a blue moon” with a bit of back-and-forth, but nothing consistent.

She added that he does call her “sometimes,” though there are weeks where she “won’t hear from him.” Cavallari made it clear the silence goes both ways.

She isn’t reaching out either, and for her, that’s not a problem. Life is hectic, she explained, and she actually prefers dating someone who has their own responsibilities.

As she put it, she wants a partner who’s busy enough that they “can’t text you all day and they can’t call you every day.” Especially as a mom of three, she said her days don’t allow constant communication anyway.

In the past, she admitted, not hearing from someone regularly would “trigger” her old patterns.

But she’s moved past that.

Now she’s in a place where she enjoys hearing from this guy without feeling consumed by the situation.

“I like when I hear from this guy, but I’m not thinking about him all day long,” she said.

Cavallari shares three kids, Camden, 13, Jaxon, 11, and Saylor, 9, with ex-husband Jay Cutler, whom she divorced in 2020.

Since then, she’s been linked to several people, but she has also been vocal about the personal growth she’s experienced since her marriage officially ended in 2022.

Her latest update suggests she’s taking dating at her own pace, no pressure, no expectations, and a lot more confidence in what works for her right now.