Tuesday Jul 27 2021
Web Desk

Meghan Markle wanted herself to become a ‘brand’ at the time of royal exit

Royal experts have been weighing in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit since they first announced their decision to part ways.

Royal author Tom Quinn spoke about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to use the name Sussex royal in their business ventures which caused an “unholy scrap” after they weren’t given permission to do so.

“They wanted to be Sussex Royal. Again this is an American culture thing coming in via Meghan,” he told Channel 5.

“She, having crossed the Atlantic, began to think ‘we have got to be a brand’. That terrible word that the Royal family would always think 'they're talking about brands, it's awful!’" he continued.

"It was the Royal family again saying to them because clearly Meghan and Harry clearly hadn’t checked, ‘You can’t just carry on with the titles you had when you were working members of the royal family’,” he added. 

