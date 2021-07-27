 
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi set to feature in Nepal's EPL

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi celebrates after dismissing a batsman during the Pakistan Super League. Photo: File
ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi is all set to play for Kathmandu Kings XI (KKXI) in Nepal's Everest Premier League (EPL) scheduled to be held from September 25 to October 9 this year, at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

Afridi, 41, who is an aggressive batsman and skillful leg-spinner with plenty of International experience, played for Pakistan and International franchises in different leagues.

He has played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs, and 99 Twenty20s.

“Shahid Afridi is an iconic superstar in the world of sport, a lot of current cricket star idolize him as the great to play cricket. Nepalese cricket fans also adore him as a legendary cricket, we understand this sentiment and we are proud and honored to announce world-renowned cricketer Shahid Afridi will be playing for Kathmandu King XI,” Rohit Gupta, team owner of KKXI told cricnepal.com.

Afridi, also brings experience of playing across the globe including Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Big Bash, Caribbean Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League to name a few.

KKXI, one of the six franchises participating in the tournament, unveiled Afridi on Monday as their big signing of the season.

“Many congratulations to Kathmandu Kings XI for securing a renowned player like Shahid Afridi to play for Kings XI,” said Aamir Akhtar, CEO of Everest Premier League.

Earlier, Kathmandu Kings XI also roped in Nepali leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane to play for them in the EPL.

