Court grants bail to Nazeer Chohan after police arrest him in Lahore

LAHORE: A court on Tuesday granted bail to Nazeer Chohan — who is a member of the disgruntled PTI leader Janaghir Tareen's group — after police arrested him from the city's Jauhar Town area.

Police had produced the PTI leader before a judicial magistrate. The court has ordered Chohan to submit bail bonds worth Rs100,000, and if he fails to submit them, he will be sent to jail for 14 days.

Police had arrested Chohan from the Lahore Development Authority Complex where he had come to meet DG LDA. The authorities had tracked him down via mobile location, and as soon as he came out of the building, they apprehended him.

Earlier, police had said Chohan was being transported to the Race Course Police Station for interrogation, after which, he would be handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency's cybercrime office.



Police said Chohan had spoken against Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar during a private channel's news programme and he will be taken to the FIA office for voice matching.

Chohan, speaking to Geo News, said police had arrested him upon the directives of Shahzad Akbar.

Moreover, following Chohan arrested, Tareen group members held telephone conversations during which they decided to take a stance once the situation becomes clear.

The tensions have risen between PTI's top brass and Jahangir Tareen after he was named in FIA's sugar probe. The former secretary-general of PTI claims he is being targeted, but the party and Prime Minister Imran maintain that the investigation and proceedings will remain impartial.

FIR lodged against Chohan

On May 29, Lahore police lodged a first information report (FIR) against Nazir Chohan, at the request of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar.



Chohan, who has voiced support for PTI member Jahangir Tareen amid concerns that he is being politically victimised by state institutions, was said to have levelled allegations that are "unfounded, false and vexatious" and which will "put his life in danger".

Akbar has been named by Tareen's supporters to be among those behind the "targeting" of the PTI leader amid a probe into the country's sugar scam" which led to a shortage and rise in prices of the commodity.

The FIR said that given Akbar's work in this regard to "ensure accountability", such allegations were levelled.

"The said offence has been committed to cause injury to the reputation, body, property and mind of the applicant and cause hatred in public at large towards the applicant which has endangered the life of the applicant," read the FIR.

"Moreover, being aggrieved of the applicant of the steps has taken to curb corrupt activities in Pakistan, accused's motive is only to discourage the undersigned from the pro-active role he is playing in curbing corruption and ensuring accountability in Pakistan," it added.

Akbar's complaint followed a statement allegedly made by Chohan on television, a clip of which has gone viral on social media.

The PM's aide, citing the clip, warned of social unrest and requested urgent legal action against Chohan for "committing heinous offences".



'False case'

Reacting to the development, Chohan said that the Punjab Police have registered a "false case" against him.

He vowed to "wage a war" against the move, saying he had remained quiet thus far despite "evidence" against Akbar.

"I give myself up for arrest," he said, adding he will not secure a pre-arrest bail.

"People who sit to the right and left of Khan sahab (PM Imran Khan) are not politicians," Chohan said.

'Using religion card despicable'

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that using the "religion card" for a "personnel vendetta" is a "despicable" move by Chohan.

"Lahore police must take strict action against Nazir Chohan MPA for using third-rate tactics against Shahzad Akbar," he stressed.

"Shahzad is doing his job. The state cannot function if it fails to safeguard its officials against such attacks," Chaudhry wrote.

'Misleading propaganda for personal gains'

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed also stood in solidarity with Akbar, saying that the advisor is "fulfilling his duty" but some, for "personal gains" are launching a "misleading propaganda" against him.

"This is not only shameful but is a crime according to the Pakistan Penal Code," he said.