Tuesday Jul 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen to strip Harry and Meghan of royal titles amid their attacks on monarchy?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the monarch is not that 'petty'

Queen Elizabeth faces a grave dilemma with regards to letting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry use their royal titles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have made a series of allegations against the royal family, will not be stripped of their titles.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the monarch is not that 'petty.'

"I don’t think removing the titles would make much difference and it would look very petty," he told Express UK. 

"I also don’t think it is something the Queen would want to do at this stage of her reign. It would be far more insulting just to ignore them."

"Even excluding them from the Jubilee next year gives them ammunition to criticise the monarchy,” he added. 

