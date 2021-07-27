Lahore police arrest mosque imam for allegedly torturing 13-year-old boy

Photo: File.

ASP Kahna Circle Shoaib Memon and his team went to arrest the cleric of the mosque.

Cleric has been identified as Tariq.

"No incident of torture against children will be tolerated," says CCPO Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar.

LAHORE: Lahore police on Tuesday arrested the imam of a mosque for allegedly torturing a 13-year-old boy.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Kahna Circle Shoaib Memon and his team went to arrest the mosque imam located at the Kacha Jail Road in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat area.

According to a statement released by the office of Lahore's Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), the police took notice of the incident and issued orders to immediately arrest the mosque imam, who has been identified as Tariq.

CCPO Ghulam Muhammad Dogar said that following the arrest, the Model Town police has already launched an investigation into the matter to serve justice.

"No incident of torture against children will be tolerated," Dogar said.