Bella Hadid shares rare picture with niece Khai

Bella Hadid on Sunday shared a rare picture with her niece Khai on Instagram.

The supermodel posted the photo to her Instagram stories with a caption that read "me and mf princess".

Khai is the daughter of Gigi Hadid and British singer Zayn Malik. The same picture was late posted by Gigi along with other snaps on the photo and video sharing app.

Gigi Hadid recently wrote an open letter to the media and paparazzi to respect her privacy and blur Khai's face out of the photos when the family is pictured outside.