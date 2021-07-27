Watch: Bride in India drives couple home after wedding ceremony

A video of an Indian bride driving a car has gone viral on social media. Photo: Instagram

The video shows the groom sitting in the passenger seat while the bride could be seen driving the car despite being all dressed up, something which is rare to witness in South Asian societies.

The video is winning the hearts of people as it shows a new, fresh, and progressive side of society and the potential of defeating gender roles. The clip also shows the groom instructing his wife as she skillfully drives towards her father-in-law's place.

Viewers also praised the groom and his family for allowing the bride to drive the couple as opposed to the norm. The family can be seen cheering on the new couple.