Drug dealers a threat to national security, says army chief

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa underscored the importance of the need to deal with the drug deals with an iron hand in Pakistan.

The army chief visited the headquarters of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday, said the Pakistan Army's media wing.

He was given a detailed operational briefing regarding the genesis of the ANF and its contributions to control drug trafficking in the country, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.



"Drug peddlers and those involved in its production are a threat to national security and relentless enemies of humanity," General Bajwa said while interacting with the officers and staff.

"Drug money is being used for promotion of terrorism and therefore, it is important that drug dealers are dealt with iron hands," he was quoted as saying.

During the visit, the army chief also lauded the efforts of the ANF in controlling drug trafficking in Pakistan.

Earlier, on arrival, General Bajwa was received by ANF Director-General Major General Muhammad Arif Malik.