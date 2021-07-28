Pak vs WI: Sharjeel Khan likely to replace Sohaib Maqsood in first T20, say sources

Sharjeel Khan is likely to be taken in the playing IX, say sources.

Sharjeel will play in the top order if included.

Azam Khan will be given another chance after failure in England series.

BARBADOS: Left-handed batsman Sharjeel Khan is expected to be part of the playing XI when Pakistan take on West Indies in the T20 series opener today played at the Kensington Oval, according to sources.

During his virtual press talk Tuesday, captain Babar Azam had signalled to make changes to make the combinations and stressed playing Sharjeel Khan in the top order.

“Sharjeel Khan plays in the top order. If he gets a chance, it will be in the top order," said Babar Azam.

"We did not get a lot of chances to try different combinations during the series against England. We will now try different combinations."

The sources said Sharjeel Khan can be given chance in place of Sohaib Maqsood in the team.



Sharjeel and Mohammad Rizwan will open the Pakistani innings while Captain Babar Azam will come one down, sources said.

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez and Azam Khan will make the middle order, they said.

Given the conditions in the Caribbean, the Pakistan team will rely more on spinners, sources said. Hence, spinner Usman Qadir can retain his place in the playing XI, sources said.

However, there is also a proposal to drop Usman Qadir and task Hafeez to target left-handed batsmen of the West Indies team, according to sources.

They said it has been decided that Azam Khan will be given a chance in the Pakistan team in today's match. The Quetta Gladiator batsman had failed to perform in the England series.

Fast bowler Muhammed Wasim will debut in today's T20I series opener, sources said.

Any one of Muhammad Nawaz and Imad Wasim is likely to be inducted into the squad.