Wednesday Jul 28 2021
Angelina Jolie amazes fans with her elegance as she steps out in Paris

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie stepped out in Paris during a trip with her children, showing an array of chic minimalist outfits.

During a trip to Paris, France, the actor sported a very minimalist wardrobe looking effortlessly chic with her children. Jolie is proving that less is more when it comes to style at least.

Jolie was in Paris to speak at the Guerlain x UNESCO Women for Bees program. While her accessories—including one of the best tote bags we've seen this season—caught our eye, her clean-cut outfits truly stole the show. 

Angelina Jolie was seen alongside her children Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and Knox, 13. The family spent some time shopping as they were photographed coming out of the Guerlain store. 

