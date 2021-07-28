 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
Slipknot drummer and co-founder Joey Jordinson dead at 46

The death of Joey Jordinson was confirmed by his family in a statement released on Monday
Former drummer and co-founder of the rock band Slipknot, Joey Jordinson has passed away at the age of 46.

The death of the musician was confirmed by his family in a statement released on Monday. They said that Jordinson will be laid to rest in a private funeral service at an undisclosed location.

“We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021. He was 46,” the statement read.

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music,” it went on to state.

“The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes,” the family added. 

