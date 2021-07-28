 
Inside Maya Ali's holi-themed birthday party

Actor Maya Ali is celebrating her birthday around friends and family with colors, fun, and frolic.

On Monday evening, the diva dressed up all-white to welcome friends at her abode. Maya began the celebration by cutting her gigantic peach fondant cake and later invited all to join her in playing with colors.

Maya's decor for the day featured colorful canopies and playful backdrops.

Maya's big day was also graced by actors. From Hasan Shehryar Yasin to Hina Afridi, the diva's star-studded birthday has really become the talk of the town.

In one of the photos, Maya was also spotted covered in 'rang' as she posed for a group picture featuring HSY and other friends from the fraternity.

