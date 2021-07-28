 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Sajal Aly speaks on violence against women: 'It’s a shame'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

Sajal Aly speaks on violence against women: It’s a shame
Sajal Aly speaks on violence against women: 'It’s a shame'

Actor Sajal Aly is the latest celebrity who is speaking up against domestic violence in the country.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Sajal touched on the safety of women in the country.

“It’s a shame that no woman is safe in this country," she wrote.

The actor also shared a post by account Brown Feminist reading, 

“When you reject the [domestic violence] bill, the culprits of these crimes are exactly the kind of people you protect.” 

Sajal continued, “Anyone who continues to be silent is still protecting those people.”

More From Showbiz:

Mehrooz Waseem leaks voice notes, accuses Usman Mukhtar of 'threatening' her

Mehrooz Waseem leaks voice notes, accuses Usman Mukhtar of 'threatening' her
Amid missing Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt steals his belongings: See Photo

Amid missing Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt steals his belongings: See Photo
Mehrooz Waseem comes forward, shows FIA statement after Usman Mukhtar's bullying allegations

Mehrooz Waseem comes forward, shows FIA statement after Usman Mukhtar's bullying allegations
Inside Maya Ali's holi-themed birthday party

Inside Maya Ali's holi-themed birthday party
Usman Mukhtar breaks silence on 'harassment and blackmail' by female artist

Usman Mukhtar breaks silence on 'harassment and blackmail' by female artist
Maya Ali rings in her birthday with balloons and smiles

Maya Ali rings in her birthday with balloons and smiles
Sonya Hussyn hints on 2023 wedding to mystery man

Sonya Hussyn hints on 2023 wedding to mystery man
Mehwish Hayat reflects on rejecting Bollywood projects: 'I had my own mindset'

Mehwish Hayat reflects on rejecting Bollywood projects: 'I had my own mindset'
Shilpa Shetty broke down, shouted at Raj Kundra during Crime Branch raid: Report

Shilpa Shetty broke down, shouted at Raj Kundra during Crime Branch raid: Report
Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for coronavirus

Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for coronavirus

Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni’s bromance wins the internet: Watch

Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni’s bromance wins the internet: Watch
Deepika Padukone's new silhouette shot has Ranveer Singh's heart

Deepika Padukone's new silhouette shot has Ranveer Singh's heart

Latest

view all