Sajal Aly speaks on violence against women: 'It’s a shame'

Actor Sajal Aly is the latest celebrity who is speaking up against domestic violence in the country.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Sajal touched on the safety of women in the country.

“It’s a shame that no woman is safe in this country," she wrote.

The actor also shared a post by account Brown Feminist reading,

“When you reject the [domestic violence] bill, the culprits of these crimes are exactly the kind of people you protect.”

Sajal continued, “Anyone who continues to be silent is still protecting those people.”

