Will DaBaby diss Dua Lipa over criticism?

Wednesday Jul 28 2021
Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

DaBaby's fans are convinced that the rapper would hit back at Dua Lipa and may diss  the British singer in one of his future tracks.

Dua Lipa's super hit song "Levitating" featuring DaBaby broke several records and the duo was still basking in their success when the rapper was recorded making homophobic remarks during a set.

Lipa took to Instagram and said she was shocked and horrified by the rapper's remarks and assured her fans that she stood by the LGTBQ community.

"I really don't recognise  this  as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100 percent with the LGTBQ community," she said. 

 
"We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS," Dua Lipa added.

DaBaby, who has yet to apologise to his fans over his controversial remarks, defended himself by issuing an expletive-laden social media post.  

