Thousands watch Prince William's interview with Lauren Price

Wednesday Jul 28 2021
Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

Thousands watch Prince Williams interview with Lauren Price

Prince William recently interviewed Team GB boxer Lauren Price at Kensington Palace to chat about her extraordinary life story and preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Their interview was also shared on the official Instagram account "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge".

William was praised by royal fans for making the athlete comfortable and called "a natural interviewer". 

The video of their interview has received more than 118k views on the  YouTube channel which William and Kate launched recently.

The royal couple's channel is subscribed by more than half a million people on the video sharing website 

