Taylor Swift shares how Travis Kelce’s Eras Tour cameo happened

When Taylor Swift surprised fans by bringing Travis Kelce onstage during her Eras Tour stop in London in June 2024, the moment began as a joke — but quickly turned into a highlight of the tour.

In the fourth episode of her Disney+ docuseries The End of an Era, which premiered Friday, December 19, Swift, 36, revealed how the unexpected cameo came together.

"How do I put this? Travis is like… He’s a real… He’s a real yes guy, like in terms of life itself," Swift said. "He’s just up for anything."

Swift explained she had written a skit for I Can Do It with a Broken Heart, where she dramatically portrays a wounded performer who suddenly springs back to life. That’s when the idea of Kelce joining the show crossed her mind.

"I remember thinking about the skit and always just being like, 'If there was ever a point to put Travis in the show, I think this would be the one,'" she said, admitting she didn’t expect him to actually agree.

The idea came up casually, but Kelce was fully on board. "'Oh wait, no, you would do that?' And he was like, 'Yeah, it would be hilarious,'" Swift recalled. When she offered to have wardrobe make him a tux, his response was simple: "'Put me in. I’m in.'"

Swift praised her fiancé’s natural stage presence, saying, "He got out there and was the most charming, delightful performer you could ever be on the stage with."

Her mother, Andrea Swift, added that Kelce "brought a lot of happiness" to the crowd. Swift agreed, calling it "the loudest it ever got on the Eras Tour."

Kelce appeared in a tuxedo and top hat, danced briefly, helped carry Swift during an outfit change and exited to thunderous applause.