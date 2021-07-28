Sajid Ali Sadpara and team summit mighty K2 once again

A picture of Sajid Ali Sadpara, captured during one of his summits. Twitter/Alpine Adventure Guides

Alpine Adventure Guides break the news of Sajid’s second summit in a tweet.

Sajid brings down his father’s body single-handedly to Camp 4, says Team Ali Sadpara.

Trio purportedly completed the summit ‘without oxygen’.

SKARDU: Mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara, son of deceased mountaineer Ali Sadpara, summited the K2 for the second time on Wednesday, confirmed Alpine Adventure Guides Pakistan.



“Great news from K2 to the whole nation especially the mountain lovers, another milestone achieved that Sajid Ali Sadpara summited K2 the second time,” said a post on Alpine Adventure Guides’ official Twitter account.

A three-member team including Sajid, Canadian filmmaker Elia Saikaly and Nepal’s Pasang Kaji Sherpa, summited the K2 in order to find the bodies of Ali Sadpara and his companions Iceland's John Snorri and John Chile's Juan Pablo Mohr, who had gone missing during their winter summit of the Killer Mountain, on February 5. The missing mountaineers were declared dead a few days later when the rescue operation was called off due to failure in recovering the bodies.

In a recent tweet by Sajid, he claimed to have retrieved the body of the nation’s hero. According to Sajid, their latest location was at Camp 4.



“I have secured body of our hero at C-4. An Argentinian climber has been a great help in bringing body above bottleneck till C-4. I offered Fatiha & recited Holy Quran on behalf of whole nation. Secured place with Pakistan flag. Sources claim that Sajid and the others summited the K2 without oxygen,” said Sajid in his tweet.

Moreover, Team Ali Sadpara tweeted that Sajid has recovered the body of his father all on his own and brought it down to Camp 4.

“Camp-4 K-2 Sajid has single-handedly retrieved the body from above the bottleneck, carried down to C-4 and have secured the body there. He has offered Fatiha & recited verses of Holy Quran as per Islamic rituals and according to wishes of his mother,” said the post.

Trio summits K2 without oxygen

Sources claim that Sajid and his team have summited the K2 without oxygen.

Earlier on Monday during their reported stay at Camp 4, Saikaly sent an SOS message seeking oxygen, saying the team was running out of it.

Last month, Sajid had announced his aim to summit the K2 again to make a documentary on his father’s journey as a mountaineer and to locate his body.

“I want to go to K2 to know what happened to my father and John Snorri,” said Sajid in a press conference.

Bodies found at the bottleneck

Gilgit Baltistan Information Minister Fateh Ullah Khan confirmed to Geo News on Monday that the bodies of Sadpara, Snorri, and Mohr had been located at the bottleneck of the K2.

The officials said that the deceased mountaineers were identified by the colour of their clothes.

Sadpara, Snorri and Mohr had departed for their journey to scale the K2 on February 3. They had started their attempt for the final summit in the early hours of February 5 but went missing on the same day.

Following the suspension of contact with the mountaineers, a thorough search was carried out by the Pakistan Army. However, the mountaineers were declared dead since the bodies couldn’t be recovered.