 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 29 2021
By
AFP

Dusty Hill, longest-serving bassist of ZZ Top, dead at 72

By
AFP

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

No cause of death was cited for Hill, who played bass for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers from Texas
No cause of death was cited for Hill, who played bass for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers from Texas

Dusty Hill — the long-serving bassist of American rock-blues band ZZ Top — has died at the age of 72, his fellow band members announced on Facebook Wednesday.

No cause of death was cited for Hill, who played bass for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers from Texas for more than 50 years.

"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston," said lead singer Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard.

"We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the Top.

"You will be missed greatly, amigo," they added.

Hill was born in Dallas, Texas, in 1949. He joined ZZ Top in 1970 a year after they released their first single.

The three-musician lineup remained the same for more than half a century as ZZ Top progressed from heavy blues to its experimental synthesizer sound of the 1980s.

The trio became recognizable worldwide for their distinctive look: long beards, sunglasses and Stetson hats.

They also gained fame for their popular music videos, including Gimme All Your Lovin' and Sharp Dressed Man, going on to win three MTV Video Music Awards.

ZZ Top has released 15 studio albums, the most recent coming in 2012. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles bursts into laughter seeing British PM Boris Johnson struggling with umbrella: Video

Prince Charles bursts into laughter seeing British PM Boris Johnson struggling with umbrella: Video
Adele and Rich Paul's romance heats up but seems 'not super-serious'

Adele and Rich Paul's romance heats up but seems 'not super-serious'
Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares amazing post: 'Last blaze of sun'

Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares amazing post: 'Last blaze of sun'
Lucasfilm hires YouTube artist behind 'Star Wars' deepfake

Lucasfilm hires YouTube artist behind 'Star Wars' deepfake
Jennifer Lopez stuns Ben Affleck with her dance moves to Michael Jackson's Rock With You

Jennifer Lopez stuns Ben Affleck with her dance moves to Michael Jackson's Rock With You
Blake Shelton gives Gwen Stefani a new name during CMA Summer Jam performance

Blake Shelton gives Gwen Stefani a new name during CMA Summer Jam performance
Kourtney Kardashian wins heart of Travis Barker's daughter as she calls her 'stepmum'

Kourtney Kardashian wins heart of Travis Barker's daughter as she calls her 'stepmum'
David Von Ancken, Seraphim Falls director, dies at 56 after battle with cancer

David Von Ancken, Seraphim Falls director, dies at 56 after battle with cancer
Kate Middleton ‘bracing’ to guard Prince William against ‘The Crown’

Kate Middleton ‘bracing’ to guard Prince William against ‘The Crown’
'Vikings' Bjorn turns singer, previews first song

'Vikings' Bjorn turns singer, previews first song
Prince Harry ‘may free’ staffers with ‘self-serving’ memoir: ‘They may speak out’

Prince Harry ‘may free’ staffers with ‘self-serving’ memoir: ‘They may speak out’
Prince Harry’s friends threaten him with ‘ultimate mutiny’

Prince Harry’s friends threaten him with ‘ultimate mutiny’

Latest

view all