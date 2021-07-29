A Pakistani wedding with only street children on the guest list

Photo: Courtesy EOTO Foundation/ Facebook

A Pakistani couple's unique and heart warming wedding celebration has everyone impressed.

Bannu Assistant Commissioner Usman Ashraf and wife Dr Natasha Rizwan got married a few days ago and surprised everyone with their unconventional valima.



In an interview with UrduPoint, Ashraf recalled that during the time of COVID-19, gatherings are unwise so it seemed appropriate to hold a small celebration with children who deserved it.

He added that loved ones and family members should be included in weddings and celebrations, however, at the same time, it is also important to include people who are usually neglected by society – like street children. So the guests at the couple's valima were from Each One Teach One Foundation’s street school. It is an NGO that caters to educating and grooming out of school children.

