 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 29 2021
By
Web Desk

A Pakistani wedding with only street children on the guest list

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

Photo: Courtesy EOTO Foundation/ Facebook
Photo: Courtesy EOTO Foundation/ Facebook 

A Pakistani couple's unique and heart warming wedding celebration has everyone impressed.

Bannu Assistant Commissioner Usman Ashraf and wife Dr Natasha Rizwan got married a few days ago and surprised everyone with their unconventional valima.

In an interview with UrduPoint, Ashraf recalled that during the time of COVID-19, gatherings are unwise so it seemed appropriate to hold a small celebration with children who deserved it. 

Photo: Courtesy EOTO Foundation/ Facebook
Photo: Courtesy EOTO Foundation/ Facebook
Photo: Courtesy EOTO Foundation/ Facebook
Photo: Courtesy EOTO Foundation/ Facebook

He added that loved ones and family members should be included in weddings and celebrations, however, at the same time, it is also important to include people who are usually neglected by society – like street children.

So the guests at the couple's valima were from Each One Teach One Foundation’s street school. It is an NGO that caters to educating and grooming out of school children.

Photo: Courtesy EOTO Foundation/ Facebook
Photo: Courtesy EOTO Foundation/ Facebook
Photo: Courtesy EOTO Foundation/ Facebook
Photo: Courtesy EOTO Foundation/ Facebook

The unconventional valima celebration instantly became a hit with the public, with several social media users sharing a video of it and sending the couple love and appreciation for their modest celebration.

The couple says simple weddings should be normalised and extravagant expenses avoided.

More From Pakistan:

Sindh CM wants banned outfits to be closely monitored amid changing Afghan situation

Sindh CM wants banned outfits to be closely monitored amid changing Afghan situation
Therapists demand government monitor mental health services in Pakistan

Therapists demand government monitor mental health services in Pakistan
Statement of Afghan envoy’s daughter and video footage do not match: PM Imran

Statement of Afghan envoy’s daughter and video footage do not match: PM Imran
NCOC sets Aug 31 deadline for students, govt employees, LEAs to get vaccinated

NCOC sets Aug 31 deadline for students, govt employees, LEAs to get vaccinated
'Not possible to bring down bodies of Ali Sadpara, other climbers': Sajid Sadpara

'Not possible to bring down bodies of Ali Sadpara, other climbers': Sajid Sadpara
Why does Karachi desperately need a coronavirus lockdown?

Why does Karachi desperately need a coronavirus lockdown?
Sindh to set up 100-bed isolation facility in Karachi for passengers testing positive

Sindh to set up 100-bed isolation facility in Karachi for passengers testing positive
After 3.5-year investigation, NAB abandons Malam Jabba scam case

After 3.5-year investigation, NAB abandons Malam Jabba scam case
Pakistan reports over 4,000 new coronavirus cases for second consecutive day

Pakistan reports over 4,000 new coronavirus cases for second consecutive day
Coronavirus: Emirates, Etihad extend flight suspension from Pakistan, India

Coronavirus: Emirates, Etihad extend flight suspension from Pakistan, India
PM Imran highlights importance of peace in Afghanistan for Pakistan

PM Imran highlights importance of peace in Afghanistan for Pakistan
Ready with my boat if need be: Alvi on Islamabad rains

Ready with my boat if need be: Alvi on Islamabad rains

Latest

view all