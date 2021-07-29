 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Elton John slams DaBaby's homophobic remarks: 'No place in our society!'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

A statement released by Elton John and his foundation condemned DaBabys homophobic remarks
A statement released by Elton John and his foundation condemned DaBaby's homophobic remarks

Elton John and his foundation condemned recent homophobic remarks made by DaBaby during his performance on Sunday. 

A statement released by John's personal account read, “We’ve been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show."

"This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic,” he wrote, followed up with four tweets with scientific facts about the virus.

“Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalised people in our communities,” the thread ended. “A musician’s job is to bring people together.”

DaBaby came under fire after his set at Rolling Loud Miami for saying, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up … Fellas, if you ain’t sucking [expletive] in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

More From Entertainment:

Dominican music legend Johnny Ventura dies aged 81

Dominican music legend Johnny Ventura dies aged 81
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s custody case could cost them millions more in litigation

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s custody case could cost them millions more in litigation

Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on her dark past involving addiction

Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on her dark past involving addiction

Bob Odenkirk 'stable' after collapsing on set of 'Better Call Saul'

Bob Odenkirk 'stable' after collapsing on set of 'Better Call Saul'
Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' comes with an unexpectedly modern twist

Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' comes with an unexpectedly modern twist
‘The Prince’ to release all 12 episodes tonight on HBO Max

‘The Prince’ to release all 12 episodes tonight on HBO Max

Brad Pitt doppelgänger is not too happy about resembling the Oscar winner

Brad Pitt doppelgänger is not too happy about resembling the Oscar winner
Alizeh Shah terrified by Ali Zafar's brother Danyal in hilarious prank: Video resurfaces

Alizeh Shah terrified by Ali Zafar's brother Danyal in hilarious prank: Video resurfaces
Dusty Hill, longest-serving bassist of ZZ Top, dead at 72

Dusty Hill, longest-serving bassist of ZZ Top, dead at 72
Prince Charles bursts into laughter seeing British PM Boris Johnson struggling with umbrella: Video

Prince Charles bursts into laughter seeing British PM Boris Johnson struggling with umbrella: Video
Adele and Rich Paul's romance heats up but seems 'not super-serious'

Adele and Rich Paul's romance heats up but seems 'not super-serious'
Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares amazing post: 'Last blaze of sun'

Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares amazing post: 'Last blaze of sun'

Latest

view all