Elton John slams DaBaby's homophobic remarks: 'No place in our society!'

A statement released by Elton John and his foundation condemned DaBaby's homophobic remarks

Elton John and his foundation condemned recent homophobic remarks made by DaBaby during his performance on Sunday.

A statement released by John's personal account read, “We’ve been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show."

"This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic,” he wrote, followed up with four tweets with scientific facts about the virus.

“Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalised people in our communities,” the thread ended. “A musician’s job is to bring people together.”

DaBaby came under fire after his set at Rolling Loud Miami for saying, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up … Fellas, if you ain’t sucking [expletive] in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”