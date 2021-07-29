 
Thursday Jul 29 2021
Ben Affleck gift for Jennifer Lopez's 52nd birthday is a meaningful necklace

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

Ben Affleck has gifted a precious necklace to ladylove Jennifer Lopez on her 52nd birthday. 

The special jewellery item, which makes for a super chic accessory, is designed by Foundrae.

“With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it’s also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth,” Beth Bugdaycay, the creative director and co-founder of the jewellery company, told E! News.

She went on to explain that each piece has a special meaning. “For example, one of the medallions he chose represents resilience, which we describe as wild, abundant and untamed. The blossoms are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity.”

She continued, “But we can’t separate the flower from its thorn. The thorn is the risk as assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve.” 

