Taylor Swift performs with mother's support after Southport murder tragedy

Taylor Swift displays her soft heart as she becomes emotional after meeting the families of the Southport knife attack victims.

The Love Story singer, 35, could not hold back her tears in heart breaking scenes from her six-part docuseries, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

At one point, before taking to the stage in London, Taylor is seen crying alongside her mom, Andrea Swift, as she tries to put on a brave face before stepping out in front of fans at Wembley Stadium.

'I know you helped them,' Andrea says as she passed her daughter a tissue. 'I know it doesn't seem like, but I know you helped them.'

The Grammy singer admits that all she can do is stay strong.

'From a mental standpoint I just do live in a reality that is very unreal a lot of the time,' she said.

'But it's my job to be able to handle all these feelings and then perk up immediately to perform. That's just the way it's got to be.'

For those unversed, the tragic incident took place on July 29, 2024, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Bebe King, six, were killed and ten others injured at a Swift-themed dance class in Southport.

The singer visited the victims' families before her five shows at Wembley Stadium.