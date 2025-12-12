Kim Kardashian experiences something unexpected at law school graduation party

Kim Kardashian's surprise law school graduation party took an expected turn when her two youngest sons, Saint and Palm, stole the spotlight.

The Kardashians star has been balancing her high-profile career with her studies in law.

As Kim was delivering her thank-you speech celebrating the milestone achievement, playful scuffle erupted in episode 8 of the seventh season of the Hulu series.

Kim was visibly mortified as the boys tussled in front of the crowd drawing audience's attention.

Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian sitting in the audience attempted to stop the spectacle by shouting at the boys.

Forced to cut short her thank-you speech, she intervened and separated the boys.

Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney were also present at the Beverly Hilton Hotel party, which featured speeches from Kardashian' attorneys and close friend Van Jones praising her commitment to criminal justice reform.

Over past six years, she balanced motherhood, business ventures and reality TV.

She logged more than 5,000 hours of study.

The SKIMS founder confessed to losing 'confidence' after her failure to pass the State Bar of California exam.

“I took a minute to process that, and instantly, when I got my results, I didn’t feel good about it. I was really uncomfortable and not confident for a while,” the 45-year-old shared in an interview with TIME Magazine.