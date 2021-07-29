 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 29 2021
By
Reuters

Little Mix honoured with wax statues at Madame Tussauds

By
Reuters

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

Little Mixs members started working with Madame Tussauds in early 2020
Little Mix's members started working with Madame Tussauds in early 2020

British girl band Little Mix joined the starry line-up at Madame Tussauds in London on Wednesday, July 28, with the wax museum unveiling the chart-topping group's replicas to mark their 10-year anniversary.

Ex-member Jesy Nelson, who quit the band in December, joins singers Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall in having their wax likenesses created based on the band's 2019 "Bounce Back" music video.

The group shot to fame after winning the British version of talent show The X Factor in 2011 and has since scored several UK number one hits, including "Black Magic" and "Shout Out to My Ex".

Its members started working with Madame Tussauds in early 2020, months before Nelson announced her departure.

"When that news did come through, we all collectively decided that it was really best to carry on with our plans to immortalise the 'Bounce Back' video, and of course include Jesy in that line-up," said Claire Treacy, senior PR manager at Madame Tussauds in London.

"Jesy is such a huge part of Little Mix, of everything that they've achieved over 10 years."

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra hails Olympian Simone Biles for her courage and strength

Priyanka Chopra hails Olympian Simone Biles for her courage and strength

Alex Rodriguez unperturbed by Jennifer Lopez's St. Tropez trip with Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez unperturbed by Jennifer Lopez's St. Tropez trip with Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck's gift for Jennifer Lopez's birthday is a meaningful necklace

Ben Affleck's gift for Jennifer Lopez's birthday is a meaningful necklace

Elton John slams DaBaby's homophobic remarks: 'No place in our society!'

Elton John slams DaBaby's homophobic remarks: 'No place in our society!'
Dominican music legend Johnny Ventura dies aged 81

Dominican music legend Johnny Ventura dies aged 81
How Prince William and Kate Middleton are raising future king Prince George

How Prince William and Kate Middleton are raising future king Prince George
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s custody case could cost them millions more in litigation

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s custody case could cost them millions more in litigation

Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on her dark past involving addiction

Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on her dark past involving addiction

Bob Odenkirk 'stable' after collapsing on set of 'Better Call Saul'

Bob Odenkirk 'stable' after collapsing on set of 'Better Call Saul'
Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' comes with an unexpectedly modern twist

Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' comes with an unexpectedly modern twist
‘The Prince’ to release all 12 episodes tonight on HBO Max

‘The Prince’ to release all 12 episodes tonight on HBO Max

Brad Pitt doppelgänger is not too happy about resembling the Oscar winner

Brad Pitt doppelgänger is not too happy about resembling the Oscar winner

Latest

view all