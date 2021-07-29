 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Spanish judge seeks tax fraud trial for pop singer Shakira

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

Spanish judge seeks tax fraud trial for pop singer Shakira

A Spanish judge has seen “sufficient evidence” for Colombian singer Shakira to face trial for tax fraud, a court document released on Thursday said.

Judge Marco Jesus Juberias has wrapped up a pre-trial investigation of allegations by prosecutors that the singer failed to pay up to 14.5 million euros ($17.2 million) in tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014. It is a preliminary step before a trial is set.

“The documents (...) annexed to the lawsuit are sufficient evidence of wrongdoing to continue with the proceedings,” the judge said in the court document.

While prosecutors say Shakira was living in the region of Catalonia during those years, her representatives argue she did not live in Spain until 2015 and has met all of her tax obligations.

Shakira’s representatives in Spain said in an emailed statement on Thursday that the court document was an “expected step in the process” and that the singer’s legal team “remains confident and fully cooperative with the judiciary and will not comment further”.

The 44-year-old singer and the FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique have been together since 2011 and they have two children.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Harry remain silent on Princess Diana's 40th wedding anniversary

Prince William, Harry remain silent on Princess Diana's 40th wedding anniversary

Jodie Whittaker to leave sci-fi series 'Dr Who' in 2022

Jodie Whittaker to leave sci-fi series 'Dr Who' in 2022
Ed Sheeran reveals intention to ‘quit’ music after daughter Lyra’s birth

Ed Sheeran reveals intention to ‘quit’ music after daughter Lyra’s birth
Billie Eilish weighs in on possibly ‘disappointing’ fans: ‘It’s destructive’

Billie Eilish weighs in on possibly ‘disappointing’ fans: ‘It’s destructive’
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck live it up as they lounge in yacht in Italy

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck live it up as they lounge in yacht in Italy
Meghan, Harry to land in legal trouble if book claims turn out to be false

Meghan, Harry to land in legal trouble if book claims turn out to be false

Bella Hadid declared world's most beautiful woman by science

Bella Hadid declared world's most beautiful woman by science
Aides unveil Prince William, Kate Middleton’s unique parenting approach for Prince George

Aides unveil Prince William, Kate Middleton’s unique parenting approach for Prince George
Aides unveil Prince William, Kate Middleton’s boarding school plans for Prince George

Aides unveil Prince William, Kate Middleton’s boarding school plans for Prince George
Former AOA member Kwon Mina unconscious after suicide attempt

Former AOA member Kwon Mina unconscious after suicide attempt

Eminem to host radio show to honour Detroit hip hop

Eminem to host radio show to honour Detroit hip hop

Latest

view all