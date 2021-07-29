 
Thursday Jul 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘upset’ over Canadian reluctance to foot security bill

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly left in utter shock and astonishment after the Canadian public refused to foot their security bill.

The claim has been brought forward by royal expert Tom Quinn in the new Channel 5 documentary titled, Meghan at 50: The Climb to Power.

There he was quoted saying, “When they went to Canada they discovered the Canadians didn't want to pay for their security and the Duchy of Lancaster didn't want to pay while they were there.”

“I think they were both upset and astonished. When Meghan and Harry gave the impression that they were hard done by, this produced a lot of negative press coverage because they have a great deal of money apart from not giving the security.”

“They had to repay several million for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage and I don't think they expected that.”

