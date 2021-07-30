Britney Spears' medical team wants dad Jamie removed from conservatorship

Jodie Montgomery claims Britney's doctors agree that Jamie should be removed from all matters

Britney Spears' doctor has said he wants her father, Jamie Spears, officially removed from conservatorship.



In new court documents, the singer's conservator, Jodie Montgomery, claims Britney's doctors agree that Jamie should be removed from all legal and financial matters concerning her.

Jodi "respectfully notes that Britney Spears's medical team agrees that it is not in the best interest of [Britney] for Jamie Spears to be and remain conservator of the estate," the document states.

"She recognizes and agrees [he] is eminently qualified and who she believes understands his duties and obligations to act in the best interests of [Britney]," per the doc, which also states that Jodi "believes in good faith" that Britney’s bestsument interests are served by removing Jamie and appointing Jason Rubin in his place, as requested by Britney.

Jodi's statement has come days after mother Lynne voiced support for Britney in her legal fight against Jamie.

Lynne claimed, "Since this conservatorship has been in place, the relationship between [Britney] and [Jamie] has dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred." She alleged that this breakdown is largely due to Jamie's "behavior, including his complete control over her, his mistrust of her, his coercion of her, his 'bartering' with her over what she can and cannot do for whatever reward or punishment he is willing to mete out."