Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'co-parenting successfully' after split

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West have kept the interest of their kids as their sole focus

The former couple has kept the interest of their kids as their sole focus after parting ways.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Kanye and Kim have been coparenting successfully and both of them want what's best for the kids, and their four children - North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 - are "doing great" following their split."

After Kardashian filed for divorce in February, the two "have been supportive of one another" when it comes to parenting their children, added the source.



Talking about whether Kanye is dating supermodel Irina Shayk, the insider said, "Kanye and Irina are simply keeping things casual and nice."

"Right now, Irina isn't searching for anything serious and is content with her single status."