Friday Jul 30 2021
Friday Jul 30, 2021

Madonna lashes out at DaBaby over his remarks against women

Pop star Madonna on Thursday lashed out rapper DaBaby for his controversial remarks about LGBTQ community and women.

The singer took to social media to share a video of the rapper's remarks and wrote a message for DaBaby, who has also received backlash from Dua Lipa.

Here's what Madonna had to say to DaBaby: 

"A message to DaBaby - if you’re going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts:

After decades of hard won scientific research— there are now life saving medicines available to children born with HIV, to people who contract HIV through blood transfusions, dirty needles or exchange of bodily fluids. These new ARV’s can keep a person with AIDS alive for the rest of their lives!!! AID’s is not transmitted by standing next to someone in a crowd.

I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance, No one dies of AIDS in 2 or 3 weeks anymore. Thank God.

And your sexist remarks about Ladies ******* only encourage more discrimination against women who fight daily against the oppression of living under the constraints of the Male Gaze.

People like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear. All Human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or religious beliefs." 

