Friday Jul 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift narrates the women's gymnastics Olympics team promo

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Taylor Swift narrates the women’s gymnastics Olympics team promo
Taylor Swift narrates the women’s gymnastics Olympics team promo

Award winning singer and songwriter recently dived into the world of narration and released her narrated promo for the NBS’s Summer Olympics.

The entire promo has been soundtracked with the singer’s 2020’s Evermore album with Bon Iver.

In the video Swift can be heard saying, “Life can surprise you. It can humble you. It can test you. It can inspire you.”

“They didn't expect this to be the story. But that doesn't mean they weren't ready for the spotlight. They've worked for this. They've dreamed about this. They belong here. So don't be surprised as the story takes flight from here, in the women's all-around in Tokyo.”

The entire video of the promo has been posted by the Tokyo Olympics official Twitter page and includes a caption that reads, “They've worked for this. They've dreamed about this. They belong here.”

“Couldn't have said it better ourselves, @taylorswift13. The #TokyoOlympics women's all-around. 8 p.m. ET tonight. NBC and http://NBCOlympics.com”.

Check it out below:


