Friday Jul 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘receipts, documents’ ready against the Firm

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly keeping score of every claim they make to the royal family and have “receipts and documents” to back it all up.

This claim has been brought forward by a number of friends close to the couple.

Even CBS This Morning’s anchor Gayle King was quoted saying, “I think Meghan has plenty of receipts, meaning she's been keeping track of things. Meghan has documents to back up everything that she said on Oprah's interview. Everything.”

Even a royal insider weighed in with their own ‘dissapointed’ view and admitted to the Mail Online and, “Harry and Meghan's former staff members are convinced that this book is being written to settle scores and will likely include a lot of detail about their time within the Royal Family.”

“Based on the Oprah Winfrey interview, some of these ex-workers simply do not trust that a full and accurate picture will be presented.”

“Conversations have already started about what steps they might be able to take to protect their own reputation and that of the monarchy post-publication.”

