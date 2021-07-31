 
Saturday Jul 31 2021
Jennifer Lopez turns up the heat in skimpy yellow attire

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Jennifer Lopez turns up the heat in skimpy yellow attire

Jennifer Lopez left fans awe-struck as she dropped yet another set of sizzling bikini photos on social media Friday.

The singer/actress posed for the camera in a bright yellow bikini while on her European yacht tour.

The 52-year-old musician captioned the photos: "Ciao," along with a yellow heart emoji.

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Ben Affleck, who rekindled their relationship after the singer and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez called it quits in April,  arrived in Capri on Tuesday after enjoying time in St. Tropez, France for the singer's birthday. They went public with their relationship on Instagram with a picture of them kissing

