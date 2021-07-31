 
Saturday Jul 31 2021
Pak vs WI: Azam Khan hospitalised after head injury

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Azam Khan. File photo

GUYANA: Pakistan’s batsman Azam Khan has been hospitalised after sustaining a head injury during the training session ahead of the remaining T20 matches.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that Azam Khan has been ruled out of the second and third T20Is against West Indies.

The 22-year old batsman got a blow on the head during the Pakistani team’s training session on Friday.

He was immediately taken to a hospital for further tests.

“A neurosurgeon recommended an observation in hospital for a period of 24 hours,” the PCB said. He will then be reassessed on Monday.

His availability for the 4th and final T20I will depend on the reassessment done on Monday.

Pakistan are currently in West Indies to play four T20Is and two Test matches. The first match between the two sides was washed out.

