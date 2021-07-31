Lahore cop arrested for exposing himself to woman, abusing her while arresting her sons

Policeman in Lahore gets arrested, suspended after video of him exposing himself in front of a woman, abusing her goes viral.

Punjab police says officer will be fired and convicted.

DIG operations says respecting citizens is necessary and obscenity won't be tolerated.

LAHORE: A Lahore policeman was suspended and arrested after a video of him exposing himself to a woman and abusing her while she was entering a police van went viral on social media.



A trainee assistant sub-inspector of the Shadbagh police station can be seen insulting a woman and exposing himself during the arrest of the woman's two sons.

After an initial inquiry, Operations DIG Sajid Kayani suspended the cop.

The Punjab police gave an update on Twitter saying the policeman has been suspended, a case was registered against him and he was arrested on the orders of Punjab IG Inam Ghani.

The cop will be dismissed from service and convicted too, the Punjab police said, adding that what is a crime for others is a crime for a police officer too.



The cop could be seen making obscene sexual gestures at the woman and abusing her in the video.

According to the suspended law enforcer, he was on patrol duty when he heard the sound of aerial firing. He said he reached the site and arrested a young man named Mehboob.

Mehboob's brother Mahmood came to rescue him, but was also arrested, the policeman said, adding that the mother of the boys then "forcibly" got into the car to rescue her sons.

Kayani said that respecting citizens is necessary and obscenity won't be tolerated in any case.