Dwayne Johnson reacts to 94% audience score for ‘Jungle Cruise’

Award-winning actor Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and celebrated audience response to his brand new film Jungle Cruise.



The actor shared his thoughts over on Instagram and even left fans in rib-tickling laughter over his utter shock.



In his post, the star referenced his Rotten Tomatoes score and showcased his excitement after ‘finally’ reaching his highest ever percentage as a ‘dinosaur’ from the entertainment industry.

His post read, “Just blown away. Thank you!!! Highest @RottenTomatoes audience score of my entire career ~ and that’s a long ass time cause I’m a dinosaur”.

“Jumanji 87% Jumanji 2 87% Hobbs 88% Moana 89% JUNGLE CRUISE 94%!!!! People have spoken! The adventure of a lifetime…. Enjoy #JUNGLECRUISE Playing now in theaters worldwide. And playing now in your living rooms on @disneyplus!”

