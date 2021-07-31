 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson reacts to 94% audience score for ‘Jungle Cruise’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Dwayne Johnson reacts to 94% audience score for ‘Jungle Cruise’
Dwayne Johnson reacts to 94% audience score for ‘Jungle Cruise’

Award-winning actor Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and celebrated audience response to his brand new film Jungle Cruise.

The actor shared his thoughts over on Instagram and even left fans in rib-tickling laughter over his utter shock.

In his post, the star referenced his Rotten Tomatoes score and showcased his excitement after ‘finally’ reaching his highest ever percentage as a ‘dinosaur’ from the entertainment industry.

His post read, “Just blown away. Thank you!!! Highest @RottenTomatoes audience score of my entire career ~ and that’s a long ass time cause I’m a dinosaur”.

“Jumanji 87% Jumanji 2 87% Hobbs 88% Moana 89% JUNGLE CRUISE 94%!!!! People have spoken! The adventure of a lifetime…. Enjoy #JUNGLECRUISE Playing now in theaters worldwide. And playing now in your living rooms on @disneyplus!”

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana would have followed in Harry's footsteps with bombshell tell-all

Princess Diana would have followed in Harry's footsteps with bombshell tell-all
Bob Dylan wins lawsuit filed by 'Hurricane' co-write

Bob Dylan wins lawsuit filed by 'Hurricane' co-write

Matt Damon's 'Stillwater' under fire for benefiting off Amanda Knox's story

Matt Damon's 'Stillwater' under fire for benefiting off Amanda Knox's story
Kate Middleton bars usage of which common word by children's nanny?

Kate Middleton bars usage of which common word by children's nanny?

Hailey Bieber reacts to Billie Eilish's new album 'Happier Than Ever'

Hailey Bieber reacts to Billie Eilish's new album 'Happier Than Ever'
Elton John criticised for calling out DaBaby and ignoring his friend Eminem songs

Elton John criticised for calling out DaBaby and ignoring his friend Eminem songs

Stillwater: Amanda Knox criticises Matt Damon movie for profiting off her story

Stillwater: Amanda Knox criticises Matt Damon movie for profiting off her story
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son fawns over dad in 74th birthday tribute

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son fawns over dad in 74th birthday tribute
Prince Charles' favourite castle being sold: report

Prince Charles' favourite castle being sold: report
Press was unkind towards Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 18 years ago: Matt Damon

Press was unkind towards Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 18 years ago: Matt Damon
Kate Middleton, Prince William extremely 'nervous' about Prince George's future

Kate Middleton, Prince William extremely 'nervous' about Prince George's future

Kelly Clarkson's spousal support to husband 'temporary' until divorce settlement

Kelly Clarkson's spousal support to husband 'temporary' until divorce settlement

Latest

view all