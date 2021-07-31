New York judge gives ruling in favour of Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp has won a legal battle with his former wife Amber Heard, according to US media.

According to reports, the actor has been granted a motion to establish whether or not the "Aquaman" actress donated her $7 million divorce settlement to a charity.

The ruling,given by a judge in New York, said American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) must provide documentation that confirms whether Amber Heard gave the non-profit organisation a donation from the $7 million she received in her divorce settlement from Depp as well as the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

“Mr. Depp is most gratified by the Court’s decision," Depp's attorney told USA TODAY.

Johnny Depp or Amber Heard have not reacted to the ruling on their social media accounts.