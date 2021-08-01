 
Sunday Aug 01 2021
‘Aquaman 2’ producer addresses fan pressure to fire Amber Heard

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Aquaman 2 producer, Peter Safran, recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the fan pressure that’s brewing to have Amber Heard sacked from her upcoming film role.

He got candid about it all during their interview with Deadline and were quoted saying, “I don't think we're ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure.”

“You gotta do what's best for the movie. We felt that if it's James Wan and Jason Momoa it should be Amber Heard. That's really what it was.”

Before concluding he added, “One is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn't mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes. You have to do what's right for the film, and that's really where we landed on it.”

