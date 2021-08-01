Trailer carrying 800 sugar sacks falls into sea at KPT

Photo: KPT

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has incurred a loss worth millions of rupees as 800 sacks of imported sugar went to waste.



A trailer packed with sugar sacks fell into the sea from the berth at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) East Wharf after the driver could not control it due to the failure of brakes.

Efforts are underway to crank up the trailer from the sea, said the KPT sources.

The state-owned TCP has purchased sugar that was shipped from Dubai. The vessel MV Unity arrived on July 28 at the KPT carrying 33,000 tonnes of sugar.

The TCP had placed the order to provide the commodity to the Utility Stores Corporation in keeping with the decision of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, on July 21, a Hong Kong-based company's ship, MV Hang Tong ran ashore at Karachi's Clifton beach. The vessel could not be moved so far despite the passage of ten days.