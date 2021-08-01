Sophie Turner enrages fans after mocking 6-year-old Princess Charlotte in 'The Prince'

British actor Sophie Turner has come under fire over role as Princess Charlotte in the new animated comedy series, The Prince.



The Game of Thrones actor voices the six-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton in the HBO Max original that parodies that British royal family.

After the actor shared a poster of the series on her Instagram, fans were quick to label her a hypocrite for taking part in it and parodying the young child of someone else while fighting for the privacy of her own daughter.

“So ironic that Sophie Turner & Orlando Bloom have asked for privacy for their own children but are part of a show making fun of & ridiculing other children of famous people. Y’all are hypocrites,” wrote one social media user.

"Sophie Turner wants privacy for her own child but thinks it's ok to be part of something that makes fun of and spreads lies about other children of famous people,” added the user in another tweet.



“To say that I am disgusted to see the new HBO show that's mocking Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis would be an understatement. These hollywood celebs are the biggest hypocrites on the planet. Sophie Turner and the likes of her are quick to flare up,” another user wrote.



“When someone says something to their children but are perfectly fine with mocking other people's children. I mean why should they be concerned about the mental health of those children. They aren't their children after all,” added the same user.

